Weyco Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyco Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group (Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.