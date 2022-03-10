Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPJ) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5976 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.60.

