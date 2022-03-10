Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 417,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westpac Banking in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

