WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $146.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.00. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. WESCO International has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.