Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,837. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

