Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 31,284.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

