Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.70.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.