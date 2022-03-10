Wells Fargo & Company Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $291.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHX. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $255.53 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.