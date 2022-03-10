Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

EAD stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

