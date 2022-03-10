Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
EAD stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
