Wellington Management Group LLP Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

