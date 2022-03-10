Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,402 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 88.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after buying an additional 571,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 54.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 167,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

