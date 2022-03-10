Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 9,115 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.02 million, a P/E ratio of 615.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,127 shares of company stock worth $159,228 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

