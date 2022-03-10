Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 3,651 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $33,334,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $17,906,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 92.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,668,000 after buying an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.34 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

