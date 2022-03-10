Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,275,735 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

