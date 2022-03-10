Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of WB opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 669.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

