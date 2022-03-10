Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Shares of WB opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 669.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.