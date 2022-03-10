Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.23) to GBX 1,205 ($15.79). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($24.11) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.27).

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,980 ($25.94) to GBX 1,840 ($24.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.24) to GBX 1,700 ($22.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HL stock traded up GBX 61.70 ($0.81) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,059.50 ($13.88). 864,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.77. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 961.15 ($12.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($23.30). The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,564.18).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

