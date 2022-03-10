Wedmont Private Capital Takes $236,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $372.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.66 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

