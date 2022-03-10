Wedmont Private Capital Takes $216,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

