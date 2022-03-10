Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 14,591 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,881,000 after purchasing an additional 363,488 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

