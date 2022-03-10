Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 10,516 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,672 shares of company stock worth $4,442,807. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

