Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.49 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

