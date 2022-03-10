Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

DIV stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.