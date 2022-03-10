Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $151.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

