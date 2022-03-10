Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,708 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.95.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
