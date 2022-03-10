Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $884,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

APO opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

