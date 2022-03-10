Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

