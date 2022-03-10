Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,470 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 303,744 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

