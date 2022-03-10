WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WDFC stock opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $198.15 and a 1 year high of $321.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

