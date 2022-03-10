WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in WD-40 by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WD-40 by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WD-40 by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $198.15 and a 1 year high of $321.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

