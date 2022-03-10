WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $198.15

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $198.15 and last traded at $198.15, with a volume of 68792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.74.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

