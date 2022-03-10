Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.45. 94,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.47 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock worth $711,827,821 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.