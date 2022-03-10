Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for approximately 3.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,293,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

