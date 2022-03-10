Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to report $33.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $32.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $136.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $136.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $141.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

