Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Down 15.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00. The company traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$20.20. 90,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 61,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.84.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a market cap of C$430.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.