Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.33.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $196.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.47.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

