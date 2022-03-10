Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 270,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 215,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31.
About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)
