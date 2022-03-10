VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Up 15,500.0% in February

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 15,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,529. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About VPR Brands (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VPR Brands (VPRB)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.