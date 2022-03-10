VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Up 15,500.0% in February

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 15,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,529. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

