VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 623.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPCB. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,527,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VPCB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,881. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

