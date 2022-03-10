Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 422 ($5.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 498.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 510.30. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £836.00 million and a P/E ratio of 40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

