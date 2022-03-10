Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,357,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

