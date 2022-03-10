VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. VNUE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,923,942 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNUE (VNUE)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.