Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.31 million.Vita Coco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

COCO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 24,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In related news, Director Ira Liran purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

