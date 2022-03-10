Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Critical Contrast

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $127.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 305.16%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.08 $41.00 million $1.44 74.42 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Summary

Visteon beats AEye on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About AEye (Get Rating)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

