Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average is $217.91. The company has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

