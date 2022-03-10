Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 620.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 78,982 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 39,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.87. The stock had a trading volume of 195,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $380.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

