Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $65,385 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119,488 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

