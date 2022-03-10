VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Down 1.7%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 481.50 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 481.50 ($6.31). 265,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 259,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.42).

The stock has a market cap of £798.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 508.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.72.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

