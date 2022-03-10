Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $22.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research firms recently commented on VMEO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,708,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 144,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,792. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -36.45.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

