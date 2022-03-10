VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.63% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $59.37 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

