Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1,754.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00261214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001287 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

