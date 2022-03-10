Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $12.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
About Via Renewables (Get Rating)
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
